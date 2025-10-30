Saka insists the current league positions should not be taken seriously

Bukayo Saka has remained composed and grounded despite Arsenal’s strong start to the Premier League season. The Gunners currently occupy the top position in the table and have been in fine form, but the England international insists there is still a long way to go before any conclusions can be drawn about the title race.

Saka’s perspective reflects a growing sense of maturity within the Arsenal squad, which has been in this position before but is now determined to maintain consistency throughout the campaign. With nearly 30 matches still to play, the forward believes the current standings mean little in the broader context of the season.

Saka Urges Focus Over Early Success

Many Arsenal supporters and neutral observers view their team as one of the strongest contenders for the Premier League title this season. Their improved squad depth and tactical discipline have made them a formidable force, leading to growing confidence that this could finally be their year to end a long wait for the title.

However, Saka’s comments suggest that within the dressing room, there is a clear understanding of the challenges that come with sustaining a title charge. Having been part of the Arsenal side that finished second in each of the last three seasons, the 24-year-old knows better than most the importance of timing and consistency.

As quoted by Metro Sport, Saka explained: “I’ve been in the title race the last three years now and finished second in all of them. Just the understanding from that and what I’ve learnt is that now it’s not so important. It’s in April, that’s when you need to be there and that’s where you need to try and be top. Now it’s about standing around it, building your momentum and then going in a run of performances.”

Building Momentum for the Months Ahead

Saka’s words underline Arsenal’s determination to avoid complacency and focus on gradual progress rather than early celebrations. His emphasis on maintaining momentum shows a player who has grown from experience and understands that the true test of champions comes in the final stretch of the season.

For now, Arsenal’s priority remains consistency, discipline, and composure. The Gunners will aim to continue performing at a high level, but as Saka rightly points out, the real battle for the Premier League crown will be decided in the spring months, not the autumn.

