Saka is a big worry after being taken off against Man United

It was a great win for Arsenal against Man United, with Bukayo Saka getting on the scoresheet again with another penalty, but our star youngster had to be taken off just after the hour mark after getting targetted by the Man United players all the way through the game. He finally had to walk off with what looked like a hamstring injury.

It would be such a worry if he had just tok a knock during the game, but Mikel Arteta revealed after the game that it could be more of a problem as he wasn’t even sure if the 20 year-old would be able to start the game.

Chris Wheatley tweeted after the Arteta post match press conference…

This could be a big problem for our remaining games if Saka cannot recover quickly. We already have Thomas Partey and Tierney out until the end of the season, but it was nice to see Tomiyasu get a little cameo right at the end of today’s game.

Arteta has recently said that ESR is struggling to be fit to play 90 minutes so is usually used as a sub, so we can’t just do a straight swap.

Saka would be a big miss to any team in the world right now, so let us all just keep our fingers crossed for a while, shall we?