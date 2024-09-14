Saka is chasing record and some stats ahead of Tottenham v Arsenal

Bukayo Saka will be one of Arsenal’s key players when they face Tottenham in the Premier League tomorrow.

The Gunners remain one of the teams to beat in the competition, but Tottenham is also in fine form and will be highly motivated to get a result from the game.

Arsenal has several reasons to aim for a win, one being that failing to secure three points could widen the gap between them and Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

The Gunners will be counting on Saka and his teammates to perform at their best and deliver the victory.

Arsenal Media has highlighted some interesting facts and stats about the game. Notably, Saka is just one assist away from equaling a record held by Thierry Henry (2004/05), Kevin De Bruyne (2019/20), and Cesc Fabregas (2014/15). If he provides an assist against Tottenham, he will have assisted in each of his first four games this season, matching the record set by those legends.

Arsenal tends to start North London Derbies strong, with 12 of their 16 goals in the fixture since Mikel Arteta became manager coming in the first half.

Interestingly, Spurs have scored an own goal to open the scoring in each of the last three North London derbies, and Arsenal will hope for the same fortune tomorrow.

We may set new records or improve some stats in the game, but the most important thing is winning it.

