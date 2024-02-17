Saka is expecting to score a hat trick soon after successive brace

Bukayo Saka has notched a brace in each of his last two matches for Arsenal, and the forward expresses his hope to achieve a hat-trick soon. As a pivotal player for the Gunners, Saka has showcased significant development in becoming a more clinical player this season.

His two-goal performance in the victory against West Ham was followed by another brace against Burnley today. Saka’s growing reliability is evident, highlighting his potential to play a crucial role in Arsenal’s pursuit of success in the league or Champions League this term.

After the victory, the attacker told the Arsenal Media:

“I’m really pleased.

“I’m enjoying my football, but obviously I need to keep focused. But yeah, of course I’m happy to score two, two weeks in a row and hopefully the third one will come soon.

“It’s coming. It’s coming, but I need to be patient!”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka has been in red-hot form, and we expect him to keep it up as we continue to challenge for the title.

He is one reason we keep winning, and we hope he does not suffer any injuries before the season ends.

That said, this Arsenal team is far more about the whole and not the individual so there is no need for Saka to put himself under unnecessary pressure.