Saka is not interested in new Arsenal contract talks for now

Fabrizio Romano claims Bukayo Saka is focused on helping Arsenal finish this season inside the top four and he is not thinking about discussing a new contract with the club.

The attacker has been one of the Gunners’ most important players and he keeps maintaining his relevance.

Mikel Arteta is building the current team around him and he is expected to stay at the club for a long time.

His current deal doesn’t expire until 2024, but it is risky to wait until it is almost running out before offering him an extension.

But transfer insider, Romano, insists he is not interested in any distraction in the form of contract talks for now and wants to focus on helping the club.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka is one of our own and I can’t think he would want to leave the club so early in his career, regardless of the position we end this campaign.

Arsenal’s rebuild is underway and we should challenge for titles in the next few seasons.

If that happens, then we can be confident that he would remain at the club.

Even if that doesn’t happen, Saka should remain loyal to our shirt, at least for now.