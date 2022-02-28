Saka is not interested in new Arsenal contract talks for now

Fabrizio Romano claims Bukayo Saka is focused on helping Arsenal finish this season inside the top four and he is not thinking about discussing a new contract with the club.
The attacker has been one of the Gunners’ most important players and he keeps maintaining his relevance.
Mikel Arteta is building the current team around him and he is expected to stay at the club for a long time.
His current deal doesn’t expire until 2024, but it is risky to wait until it is almost running out before offering him an extension.
But transfer insider, Romano, insists he is not interested in any distraction in the form of contract talks for now and wants to focus on helping the club.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Saka is one of our own and I can’t think he would want to leave the club so early in his career, regardless of the position we end this campaign.
Arsenal’s rebuild is underway and we should challenge for titles in the next few seasons.
If that happens, then we can be confident that he would remain at the club.
Even if that doesn’t happen, Saka should remain loyal to our shirt, at least for now.
12 CommentsAdd a Comment
If by the end of the season he doesn’t sign(whether we finish in the top four or not), he should be sold. Bidding should start from £100m
Exactly this….get down to 2 years and your either extend if offered or you get sold. No exceptions!
MA/Edu have shown incompetence so far with contracts, let’s hope they improve.
Just curious what you’d think we’d have to offer him to stay? 100k pw 200k 300k
He should be offered the same amount with martinelli or even £100k/week should be tempting enough if he’s willing to stay.
Saka may have shown his true colour now. Bet he is looking to be in UCL no matter the club.
ESR has shown he is more loyal to club than Saka is. ESR admitted he will be in arsenal forever as long as arsenal wanting him. And ESR contract was smooth, unlike this Saka.
If Saka doesn’t wanna extend, sell him right in the opening of this summer transfer windows for 100 mil and find a good replacement.
I think its to early to say that
Its not just the way he handles the contract but his on field commitment, his body language etc and in all of this I can see a boy who is really working hard not just for himself but this gargantuan institution
He said he wanted to concentrate on Arsenal and the remainder of the season.
He understands that the media attention of contract discussions would be a major distraction to what Arsenal are trying to achieve.
Honestly, have you thought about a career in football journalism for the Daily Mail with your outlandish ideas…
You may have shown your true colour now as Liverpool fan or even worse Spurs fan.
I think if we get top 4, then Saka will sign a new contract, if not, he may not.
He is doing exactly what every player does when coming to contract renewal.
ESR did it in the summer too.
“Fabrizio Romano reports that many top clubs around Europe are following Bukayo Saka, across all the top leagues.
Yet when questioned on Saka’s future, a source close to the player responded that he really loves Arsenal, the city, and the people are the club.
As a result, Saka isn’t currently planning to leave, though extension talks won’t take place until the summer.
Arsenal are keen to hand Saka a new deal, there are positive feelings on both sides right now, but the focus is on the race for the Champions League for the time being.”
That is report from Daily Cannon, so I would believe his close source which means that he loves it here and wants to stay but focus now is to finish the season without distractions and then he will sign a new contract and can we finaly stop this nonsense about him leaving the club.
In short, few days after MA publicly told that all contracts talks have been put on hold to concentrate on the race for top 4,Fabrizio Romano comes out with this. I’m still waiting for “this football insider” to actually to come up with something I didn’t already know.