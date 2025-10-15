Saka is not so keen on players following his footsteps 

Bukayo Saka is one of the standout success stories to emerge from Arsenal’s Hale End academy, and as the likes of Ethan Nwaneri and Max Dowman begin to break into the first team, they will likely view him as a role model.

Saka’s Role in the Arsenal Dressing Room

Over recent seasons, Saka has developed into a key figure at Arsenal, not only for his performances on the pitch but also for his leadership off it. He has become one of the assistant captains at the Emirates, reflecting the trust that the coaching staff and his teammates place in him. Saka’s commitment to the club is evident in the way he approaches every match, striving to give his best and contribute to the team’s ongoing progress.

When he was first breaking into the first team, Saka’s primary focus was simple: he wanted to help the team as much as he could while building a career he could be proud of. The experience of integrating into senior football at such a young age allowed him to concentrate on his development, both as a player and as a professional.

Being a Role Model for Young Players

As younger players start to gain opportunities in the first team, some will inevitably look up to Saka for guidance. Speaking to Arsenal Media, the attacker said: “When you start, that’s not really what you think about. I’m just here to play football, enjoy it and try and be the best player I can be, try to help my team win and just be myself at the same time. It doesn’t change my values.

“If people look up to me, then perfect. If they don’t, then it’s OK. Just staying true to myself is the most important. If the young players want to follow me, they can follow me. I’m here to help them, to support them and they know that.”

Saka’s perspective highlights his humility and dedication, demonstrating that his focus remains firmly on performance and personal growth rather than seeking recognition. His willingness to support younger teammates without feeling the need to be idolised reflects the qualities that have made him such a respected figure within the Arsenal squad. As the next generation of players emerges, Saka’s influence may quietly shape their approach, ensuring that the values and culture of the club continue to be passed down.

