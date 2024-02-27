Saka is not worried about Champions League second leg against Porto

Bukayo Saka is not worried about Arsenal’s Champions League round of 16 return leg against FC Porto in London, as he expects them to win and make progress.

The attacker was part of the Arsenal team that lost 1-0 in Porto, and now they have to overcome the defensively solid Portuguese side at the Emirates.

Although Arsenal has been fantastic in the league this season, the two games they lost in 2024 came in the FA Cup and the Champions League.

Mikel Arteta’s side is eyeing their first quarterfinal in the competition in over a decade, and Saka is not concerned about their upcoming game in the competition.

He is confident that with the help of the Emirates’ crowd, they will secure the points.

The attacker said, as quoted by The Sun: “I’m not so worried, because we have a special night awaiting at the Emirates, so I’m looking forward to that.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Porto gave us a really tough time when we met in that first leg, but we have all it takes to get back in the game by beating them in London.

Our players have shown remarkable scoring abilities in our last few games and we back them to help us secure the win in this clash.

