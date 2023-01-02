‘Saka is PL young player of the year already’ Rio Ferdinand hails Arsenal man

Rio Ferdinand has been impressed by the performance of Bukayo Saka and reckons he has been the best young player in the Premier League this season.

Arsenal is at the top of the Premier League table now and the Englishman’s performance is one of the reasons they are topping the standings.

The 21-year-old has been vital for club and country and continued his fine form at the World Cup.

He has been a star since the restart and there is no doubt in the mind of Ferdinand that he is the best young player in the league this season.

The former defender tweeted: “Saka is PL young player of the year already….hand it to him asap….and give Haaland the senior award too while ya at it!!”

Saka has been fantastic for us this season and the attacker will keep improving as the season continues. We can back him to keep getting better.

At his age, it is almost certain Saka is just getting started and it would be an amazing achievement if he leads us to win the Premier League this season.

We have a very young team and the likes of Martin Odegaard or Gabriel Martinelli could challenge him for awards at the end of the season.

