Saka is set to earn four times his current Arsenal wage

Bukayo Saka has become the most important player at Arsenal to most of their fans and they cannot think about his departure.

The attacker has been leading the current rebuild and has also been making waves for the England national team.

He is one of the key men helping Mikel Arteta’s side to hold on to a top-four spot in the last few weeks.

Saka only signed a new deal at the club some 20 months ago, but he is now in line for a new one.

Although the club could trigger an extension that will keep him at the Emirates until 2024, his growing importance to the team means it only makes sense that he gets an extension.

The Sun claims he is now in line to get a new bumper deal that will keep him at the club for a long time.

The report claims his new contract should quadruple his current wages.

He currently makes £30,000-a-week, but the club will offer him a new deal worth £125,000 a week to keep him in the squad for years to come.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka has deserved a new deal for some time now and this summer is the best time to extend his contract.

The attacker will only get better and at 20, he has many more years of top-level football to play.

If we keep him happy and also continue to get better as a club, it would be hard for a suitor to tempt him with a move away from us.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

PRESS CONFERENCE – Arteta is very happy after Aston Villa win!