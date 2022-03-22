Saka is set to earn four times his current Arsenal wage

Bukayo Saka has become the most important player at Arsenal to most of their fans and they cannot think about his departure.
The attacker has been leading the current rebuild and has also been making waves for the England national team.
He is one of the key men helping Mikel Arteta’s side to hold on to a top-four spot in the last few weeks.
Saka only signed a new deal at the club some 20 months ago, but he is now in line for a new one.
Although the club could trigger an extension that will keep him at the Emirates until 2024, his growing importance to the team means it only makes sense that he gets an extension.
The Sun claims he is now in line to get a new bumper deal that will keep him at the club for a long time.
The report claims his new contract should quadruple his current wages.
He currently makes £30,000-a-week, but the club will offer him a new deal worth £125,000 a week to keep him in the squad for years to come.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Saka has deserved a new deal for some time now and this summer is the best time to extend his contract.
The attacker will only get better and at 20, he has many more years of top-level football to play.
If we keep him happy and also continue to get better as a club, it would be hard for a suitor to tempt him with a move away from us.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
PRESS CONFERENCE – Arteta is very happy after Aston Villa win!
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
One of the few that’s worth it !
I learnt he is the second lowest earner at Arsenal. One of the best players earning so low is amazing. He deserves a new and food deal.
John, what sort of food should he be on then ?
Hahaha…… my bad
#good deal
For 99.999% of people 125k p/w is outrageous for kicking a ball around. But in the parallel universe which is PL football 125k p/w is actually ‘ridiculously’ low. Kolasinac was on 120k p/w. Rashford is on 200k Coutinho 480k p/w Sanchez is still on on 500k p/w. I bet City, Chelsea and Pool would offer double and PSG and Saudi Utd probably triple for a 20 year old with his talent. May be with the Willian 200k Ozil/Auba 350k in mind the club is enacting a new pay scale. If he wants more we could probably sell instead for 90+mill. The club being savy here
I agree with fairfan above. It is a ridiculous and obscene thing that a player about to be earning around £125k pw will stillbe earning “only!!” about a quarter of what Ronaldo earns!!!
We who blithely put up with this obscenity in ALL Prem wages are bonkers to stand for it. We are also turning a blind eye to massive corporate corruption and to agents effectively stealing a massive living of the backs of players who often have nothing about them at all, apart from a top class ability to play football.
The whole wage structure is a disgusting and disgraceful scandal that few, apart from me, ever seem to make fuss about. Sigh!