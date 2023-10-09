Saka is still expected in the England camp despite missing the Man City match

Bukayo Saka is expected to join the England national team camp for the upcoming international break, despite his recent injury setback that prevented him from participating in the Gunners’ match against Manchester City.

Before the City game, Saka had been included in the England squad for their next two fixtures. However, there are discussions between England and Arsenal regarding his well-being, and it is anticipated that his playing time during the international break will be limited if he is not fully rested for both matches.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, it is expected that Saka will at least report to the England training camp this week. England’s medical staff will assess his condition and determine whether he can be involved in any of the upcoming games.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We know the medics at the England national team will want to protect Saka as well, so there is no need to panic.

If he is not fit enough, he will not play because England has more than enough options who can replace the winger on their team.

Saka loves to play for his nation, but even he would only agree to step on the pitch when he is 100% fit for the matches.

————————————————

