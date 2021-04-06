“Saka is the rebuilding programme” Arsenal discouraged from selling youngsters

Arsenal has struggled financially in this campaign and if they fail to qualify for European competition this season, it would mean even more financial problems for them.

They have a tough task in making the Premier League’s top six and Slavia Prague stands between them and reaching the next stage of the Europa League this season.

Another way the club can raise funds to rebuild their team in the summer is to sell some of their players.

The likes of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe have been impressive for Mikel Arteta’s side and top European teams have been watching them.

Some reports have tipped the club to cash in on them when the transfer window reopens so they can invest money from their sale in other areas of the team (Mail)

However, Mail Sports’ Martin Samuel thinks that doesn’t make sense and claims that the youngsters are the rebuilding programme and the club should instead design their future teams around them.

He writes in his column: “What Arsenal have going for them this season is youth. Add Kieran Tierney and Martin Odegaard and the makings of a good team appear.

“A pity about Matteo Guendouzi because he had potential, too, if his head hadn’t been bigger than his hair. The future actually looks quite bright. It is the present that must worry Mikel Arteta — what remains of this year, and next.

“How do Arsenal elevate themselves from mid-table without sacrificing the very players that represent their hope of success?

“The suggestion that the club might sell Saka, say, to finance a rebuilding programme appears utterly self-defeating. Saka is the rebuilding programme. He is one of the few individuals worth building around. ”