Saka joins Benzema and Suarez in Champions League elite group

Bukayo Saka continues to break records, establishing himself as one of the premier young players globally. The Euro 2020 finalist delivered an outstanding performance as Arsenal dominated against Lens in the Champions League last night.

Saka contributed with a goal and an assist in a resounding 6-0 victory, securing Arsenal’s position as group leaders and ensuring advancement to the knockout stages. This impressive win served as redemption for Arsenal after a surprise defeat in the reverse fixture in France.

Saka’s goal and assist in this match mark a significant achievement, as he becomes the third player in Champions League history to score and assist in three consecutive home games. The Sun reveals that the other two players who share this distinction are Luis Suarez and Karim Benzema, placing Saka in esteemed company among football’s elite.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Our star boy is becoming a top player in the Champions League and he will want to play in the competition every season.

We top the league standings now and will need to keep winning our games if we want to end the campaign as the champions of England.

Liverpool and Manchester City are stronger than Lens and we must keep the momentum we have built in the last week in domestic and European competitions.

If that happens, we can be sure that we will end this term with at least one trophy for our cabinet, but there is still a long way to go in all competitions.

