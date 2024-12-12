Bukayo Saka humorously blamed Kai Havertz for denying him his first-ever hat trick for Arsenal during their 3-0 win over AS Monaco last night. Saka thought he had completed a hat trick, but Havertz got in the way, and the goal was eventually credited to the German forward. Despite the slight disappointment, Saka was in excellent form throughout the game and seemed to be on course to score a hat trick for the Gunners.

As the match ended, Saka joked that his third goal should have come in the game, but he remains optimistic that it’s only a matter of time. In a post-match interview with TNT Sports, Saka said, “He [Havertz] got in the way! But don’t worry, it’s coming. It’s coming.” His light-hearted comments only added to the positive atmosphere surrounding his performance.

If Saka continues to perform at the level he has shown recently, it seems inevitable that he will eventually bag that elusive hat trick. With his confidence, skill, and ability to influence games, Saka is undoubtedly one of the most exciting talents in world football right now.

Arsenal fans will be hoping that Saka’s goalscoring run continues, as his form could make the team even more formidable. With a solid defence now in place, the Gunners have become an increasingly balanced and unstoppable force. As long as Saka continues to deliver the way he did against Monaco, the team will be well-equipped to challenge for trophies this season.

