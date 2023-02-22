Saka make gains in Premier League Power Rankings after superb weekend

Bukayo Saka continues to show why he is one of the best English talents around every time he steps on the pitch to play for Arsenal.

The Englishman has been one of the finest attackers around the continent and at the weekend, he proved to be one man that Arsenal absolutely needs.

The youngster scored a stunning goal and terrorised the Aston Villa defence for much of the game as Arsenal returned to winning ways.

His performance in that game has now earned him second place in the Premier League’s Power Rankings, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Saka moved six places to get that spot and they remarked:

“After falling a goal behind to an Ollie Watkins goal in the fifth minute, the Gunners need to respond quickly to get themselves back in the game and that came through a thumping finish from Bukayo Saka, whose powerful shot left Emiliano Martinez beaten all ends up in the Villa goal.

“Saka was a constant thorn in Villa’s side and showed the exact mentality Mikel Arteta will be demanding to make sure Arsenal stay on top in the title race.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka remains one of the finest players in the Premier League and has continued to prove to be one man that can lead us to the title.

We just need him to remain fit for the rest of the season and we will be assured of impressive performances from the England international.

