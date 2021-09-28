Saka makes a bold claim following thrashing of Tottenham

Bukayo Saka has tipped Arsenal to win a trophy this season if they can perform as good as they did against Tottenham consistently.

The Gunners are now on a four-game winning streak and that win against the Lilywhites this weekend was a new high for them.

Their summer signings are still getting used to playing together, but their recent upturn in form is impressive.

Saka has had a tough time in this campaign, but he came to life in the North London Derby and was in stunning form.

If he can play that way consistently in this campaign, he could become a leading player in the league by the end of the season.

The England star spoke after the match and claimed that age didn’t matter in doing great on the pitch.

He then spoke about their performance in the win and maintained that they will end this season positively if they keep performing as they did in the match against Spurs.

‘We can achieve anything, no matter what age,’ the 20-year-old said via The Daily Mail.

‘With age comes experience, but we have a lot of experience in this squad anyway, which helps us.

‘If we play like that all the time, we have a strong chance of doing well this season and winning some trophies. This is one game, we have to do it again the next week and the next week.’