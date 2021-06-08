Saka makes list of top 20 most valued players in Europe

Bukayo Saka continues to make giant leaps in his career after the Englishman made the top 20 list of most valuable players in Europe.

The England international broke into the Arsenal team in 2019 and has continued to make excellent progress.

He is arguably the most important player at Arsenal at the moment despite being just 19.

Mikel Arteta has continued to trust him to deliver fine performances for the club and he scored a goal for England in his last international match.

He would hope to get some playing time in Euro 2020 as England seeks to end their wait for a trophy.

His fine performances for club and country haven’t gone unnoticed and CIES has now ranked him among the world’s top 20 most valuable players.

The end of season report posted in the Daily Mail shows that England has some of the world’s best players by value ahead of Euro 2020.

Phil Foden, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford all made the top three of the world’s most valuable players as they are worth 190.2m euros, 178m euros and 159.1m euros respectively.

Mason Mount was the other English player in the top ten, with his transfer value pegged at 123.6m euros.

Saka came 20th on the list with a market value of 104m euros.