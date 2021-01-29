Saka moves to number one in Premier League’s Power Rankings

Bukayo Saka has moved up three places to become number one in the Premier League Power Rankings, according to Mail Sport.

The Englishman has emerged as one of the most important players for the Gunners in the Premier League, recently.

He keeps getting better every time, and after starring in Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Southampton, he has moved ahead of those in front of him.

Prior to this week’s ranking, Saka was 4th on the list behind the likes of Harry Kane, Bruno Fernandes, and Kevin De Bruyne.

However, after showing his quality in the win over the Saints, he was catapulted to first place.

A goal and an assist in that game means that Saka has now been involved in 9 goals from 25 competitive games for Arsenal this season.

While commenting on his position in the Power Ranking, Jordan Seward writes on Daily Mail:

“Already a sure contender to be Arsenal’s player of the season, but even more importantly he continues to look like a top class talent that can lead the Gunners’ future.

“After scoring in the win over Southampton, Saka now has as many goals for Arsenal as a teenager as Theo Walcott managed in his younger years.

“Despite his tender years, Saka is quickly becoming Arsenal’s dependable performer and Manchester United will know the threat he poses when the two teams meet this weekend.”

At just 19, Saka has proven to be one of the best players to graduate from the Arsenal youth system.

If he keeps this level of performance, he will captain the Gunners sooner than we may think.