Saka named as one of five players who impressed for England at Euro 2020

England was such a delight to watch at the just concluded Euro 2020 with Gareth Southgate’s well-oiled machine proving their mettle against European heavyweights like Germany and Italy.

The latter needed penalties to beat the Three Lions in the final to win the competition, thanks to the heroics of Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The Three Lions squad was made up of players from different clubs, mostly from the Premier League.

Given that they reached the final of the competition, several of their squad members impressed in the competition.

The Independent has now named five players who stood out from the rest in Southgate’s squad and one of them is Bukayo Saka.

The 19-year-old was a surprise inclusion in the squad and he wasn’t expected to see many minutes in the competition.

His first appearance was in England’s third group game and he won the Man of the Match award against the Czech Republic.

He then earned another start against Germany in the round of 16 and against Denmark in the semifinal.

Saka moved ahead of the likes of Jadon Sancho and Phil Foden who had been pre-tournament favourites to play more regularly.

Other players on the list include Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Kalvin Phillips and Raheem Sterling.