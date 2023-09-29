Saka names one Arsenal player every team needs to have

Bukayo Saka has heaped praise on his Arsenal teammate Ben White, lauding the defender as a player who would be a valuable asset to any team.

Since his high-profile transfer from Brighton, White has emerged as a crucial figure for the Gunners. Initially brought in as a centre-back, he has seamlessly adapted to the right-back role, allowing Mikel Arteta to deploy William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes in central defence.

Interestingly, White has revealed that he doesn’t consider himself a football enthusiast but views his profession as a job. Despite this perspective, he is known for his effectiveness and unwavering professionalism on the field, consistently delivering strong performances whenever he dons the Arsenal jersey.

Saka is delighted to be his teammate and in a recent interview where both sat together, the Gunners winger said on the Arsenal YouTube channel:

“Ben gets the crowd going, man. You need a Ben in your team.”

White is a top player and someone who does his job as well as anyone, which is why Arteta loves him.

He will get plenty of game time because of his versatility, effectiveness and professionalism.

White is also a player who rarely gets injured, so his fitness profile makes him available to play many games for the club.

