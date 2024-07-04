Saka names the most underrated player in the world

Bukayo Saka has named Neymar the most underrated player in the world, as the Brazilian currently plays for Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia.

Neymar has enjoyed a trophy-laden spell in Europe and has won every major club trophy.

However, his move from Barcelona to PSG in 2017 affected his image in the eyes of many fans and neutrals, who believe he could have achieved more.

Every season, Neymar delivers some of the highest numbers in assists and goals, yet he is often seen as a player who could have gone on to greater achievements if he had not left Barcelona.

He remains one of his generation’s most productive attackers, and Saka insists the Brazilian is one of the most underrated players in the world.

The Arsenal star said, as quoted by Mirror Football:

“Neymar is the most underrated footballer ever. I think people talk about him, but Neymar should be spoke about more. I think he deserves more respect than he gets. Personally, thats what I feel.“

Just Arsenal Opinion

Neymar is one of the best talents we have ever watched play, and the Brazilian will be delighted to hear that Saka thinks he is a great player.

Saka is on his way to being considered a legend of the game, and we hope he wins some trophies with us soon.

ADMIN COMMENT

