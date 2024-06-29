Saka names the toughest opponent he has faced in the Premier League

Bukayo Saka has opened up about his toughest opponent in the Premier League as the attacker looks to help England make progress at Euro 2024.

Saka has been in fantastic form at Arsenal, consistently delivering impressive performances for the club.

The attacker has faced some of the world’s best defenders and always has to work hard to come out on top against these opponents.

However, he admits that he does not find it easy against every defender he encounters and has now revealed one player who is particularly challenging for him.

Speaking at the England camp, Saka told Talk Sport:

‘I think Kyle Walker is definitely up there.

‘If you ask most wingers, coming up against him is a very tough challenge but now most of the time he’s playing behind me so it’s nice to have that confidence behind you. With someone so strong like that, I feel free to attack.’

Walker is one of the toughest defenders in Europe, and many attackers will admit that he is a strong player to play against.

However, Saka has found a way around tough opponents, and we back him to keep prevailing.

