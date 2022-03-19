Saka now has more goals involvement than any Under21 player in the Premier League this season

Bukayo Saka scored Arsenal’s only goal as they beat Aston Villa 1-0 in the Premier League this afternoon.

The England international has constantly proved he is the best player at the club right now and we can trust him to lead by example.

In the Premier League, he is also in a class of his own and his strike against the Villans is his 10th in all competitions this season.

9 of them have come in the EPL and he also has 5 assists to his name.

This stat means he and his teammate Emile Smith Rowe have scored the most goals by players 21 and under in the Premier League this season, according to Squawka.

When you add his assists, he now stands out alone as the under21 player with the most goal involvements in the Premier League in this campaign.

In Europe, only Erling Haaland (16) and Vinicius Jr (14) have more league goal involvements among U21 players than Saka, according to the report.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka is the most important attacker at Arsenal right now and he deserves credit for most of the things we have achieved as a club so far.

The 20-year-old is at the beginning of his playing career and has around a decade more to play.

He is a star in the making and the club needs to plan to keep him at the Emirates for the long term.