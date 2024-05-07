Saka opens on the Arsenal view of the Premier League title race

Bukayo Saka insists that Arsenal will not be frustrated by Manchester City’s performance, which could potentially make them miss out on the title.

Arsenal is on track for one of their best finishes to a season since 2004 and might only lose one game in the second half of the term. However, if City wins their matches, the Citizens will be champions again.

Mikel Arteta’s side has challenged them in back-to-back seasons, but City has won five of the last six Premier League titles and is on course to win its fourth consecutive crown in this campaign.

Given their experience, most people believe they will not lose their current advantage in the race.

Speaking about the title race, Saka insisted that they are focused on themselves and understand the experience City has over them.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“You can view it in two ways – as frustrating or as a beautiful challenge.

“Everybody knows they are one of the best teams in the world.

“They have been on top for the past five years, challenging for everything, so far to be up there competing with them is good.

“We are not going to get frustrated. We see it as a challenge. We want to fight until the end and push them the whole way.

“They have set the standard and it’s up to the rest of us to try to be better than them. We just focus on ourselves. That’s all we can do.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Everyone knows City are a winning machine, and we are not even close to their level at the moment.

The Citizens are far more experienced and no one will be surprised if they win their remaining games of the season, so we just need to focus on ourselves.

