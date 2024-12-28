Saka out for two months but what happened to Martinelli last night?

Is Gabriel Martinelli’s performance versus Ipswich one that could give Mikel Arteta a lot to ponder ahead of the winter transfer window?

Last season, in the final PL matchday, Martinelli impressed as a right winger. Last weekend, after Saka was subbed off due to injury in the 24th minute during the 5-1 win over Crystal Palace, Martinelli was given another chance at RW to shine and he did that.

After his bright performance on the RW at Selhurst Park, many were sure the Brazilian was set for a resurgence, preaching how he was going to play himself into relevancy.

However, Martinelli didn’t have his best game versus Ipswich. He had a decent first half with a couple of good crosses, but unfortunately, he offered nothing else. In the second half, he went “missing in action” with 0 shots, 0 key passes, and 0 dribbles completed.

The Brazilian winger’s performance against Ipswich was not good for a player who was going to have a chance to make the RW his own in Saka’s extended absence.

Saka underwent surgery for his hamstring injury, as confirmed by coach Mikel Arteta. He could be out until March. As reliable as Saka is, if Arteta doesn’t get it right on the right wing, Arsenal will miss their #7 massively.

🚨 Mikel Arteta: “Bukayo Saka will be out for many, many weeks… probably MORE than 2 months”. “He underwant surgery. Now it depends… how the scar tissue starts to heal, the mobility of that”. pic.twitter.com/MXZXA0zjkt — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 27, 2024

One could argue that Martinelli struggled because Ipswich played with a low block, he’s still not in sync with Martin Ødegaard, and the Ipswich players were doubling up on him. He cannot receive on inside angles, so Ødegaard and Timber are literally struggling to give him the ball.

The £6 million 2019 recruit may have fooled us with his RW cameos, but he’s not the best option there.

I would understand if Mikel Arteta opts for either Ethan Nwaneri, Kai Havertz, or Gabriel Jesus at RW in the next game. But Arteta is stubborn, so don’t be shocked if he sticks with Martinelli, giving Martinelli fans airtime to peddle other excuses of why things aren’t clicking

That said, the South American needs to step up and do it quickly, or else his days at Arsenal are numbered. He may have to make way for a better winger.

Darren N

