Martinelli celebrating v Crystal Palace
Arsenal game review Arsenal News

Saka out for two months but what happened to Martinelli last night?

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Is Gabriel Martinelli’s performance versus Ipswich one that could give Mikel Arteta a lot to ponder ahead of the winter transfer window?

Last season, in the final PL matchday, Martinelli impressed as a right winger. Last weekend, after Saka was subbed off due to injury in the 24th minute during the 5-1 win over Crystal Palace, Martinelli was given another chance at RW to shine and he did that.

After his bright performance on the RW at Selhurst Park, many were sure the Brazilian was set for a resurgence, preaching how he was going to play himself into relevancy.

However, Martinelli didn’t have his best game versus Ipswich. He had a decent first half with a couple of good crosses, but unfortunately, he offered nothing else. In the second half, he went “missing in action” with 0 shots, 0 key passes, and 0 dribbles completed.

The Brazilian winger’s performance against Ipswich was not good for a player who was going to have a chance to make the RW his own in Saka’s extended absence.

Saka underwent surgery for his hamstring injury, as confirmed by coach Mikel Arteta. He could be out until March. As reliable as Saka is, if Arteta doesn’t get it right on the right wing, Arsenal will miss their #7 massively.

One could argue that Martinelli struggled because Ipswich played with a low block, he’s still not in sync with Martin Ødegaard, and the Ipswich players were doubling up on him. He cannot receive on inside angles, so Ødegaard and Timber are literally struggling to give him the ball.

The £6 million 2019 recruit may have fooled us with his RW cameos, but he’s not the best option there.

I would understand if Mikel Arteta opts for either Ethan Nwaneri, Kai Havertz, or Gabriel Jesus at RW in the next game. But Arteta is stubborn, so don’t be shocked if he sticks with Martinelli, giving Martinelli fans airtime to peddle other excuses of why things aren’t clicking

That said, the South American needs to step up and do it quickly, or else his days at Arsenal are numbered. He may have to make way for a better winger.

Darren N

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

More Stories / Latest News
Kai Havertz of Arsenal celebrates
None of Arsenal’s summer signings were trusted to start against Ipswich
Dan's EPL Predictions
Dan’s EPL Predictions – Can Arsenal get 3 points at an in-form Brentford?
Kai Havertz of Arsenal goes down as he attempts to score a goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Ipswich Town
In-depth Review of frustrating Arsenal v Ipswich win but Arteta just happy for the 3 points
Posted by

Tags Gabriel Martinelli Saka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors