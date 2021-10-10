Saka praises England teammate who Arsenal wanted

Arsenal man, Bukayo Saka, has praised Tammy Abraham after the Englishman returned to the England national team fold following his summer move to AS Roma.

The former Chelsea striker was a target of Arsenal in the last transfer window, but he chose to leave the Premier League, a step only a few English players take.

He is now flying the English flag high in Serie A and he got rewarded for his form there with yet another English cap in this international window.

Saka and Abraham started England’s match against Andorra yesterday and both of them were on the scoresheet in a 5-0 win.

The Arsenal man praised his national teammate and friend, Abraham after the game for the way he has dealt with leaving the country to get more playing time.

He maintains challenges are normal in a footballer’s career and Abraham has dealt with this one perfectly.

“I’m really happy for Tammy,” he told ITV Sport as quoted by Standard Sports.

“He’s my boy. I’m just really happy he got his goal because he’s been working really hard, he’s been in really good form out in Italy so I’m really happy for him.

“It is football and different challenges will come up and I feel he’s dealt with this one (moving to Roma) well so far, I just wish him the best and I’m happy he got his goal.”

Both players will hope to be involved in England’s next game against Hungary on Tuesday.