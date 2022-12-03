Saka prepared to take another penalty kick for England

Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho missed the penalties for England at the Euro 2020 final when the Three Lions lost to Italy.

The Arsenal man and others suffered online abuse because of the costly misses, with Saka, who missed the last spot kick seemingly the biggest target.

The attacker is having a great season and has gone on to score other penalties for his club before earning a place in the England squad for Qatar 2022.

The Three Lions are now in the knockout stage of the competition and might have to partake in a spot-kick to progress.

The Daily Mail confirms Saka will take another penalty if he has to in a bid to banish the ghost of the Euro 2020 final miss.

Saka is a very strong boy and has recovered well from missing that important spot kick last year with some very strong performance in the WC.

We expect him to remain useful to the Three Lions in the knockout stages of the competition and it means he must be prepared to take another spot-kick.

However, England fans will prefer to see their team win matches in normal time to avoid the stress involved in watching a shootout.

