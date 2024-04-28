Saka proud of his teammates after surviving Spurs comeback

Bukayo Saka admits that Tottenham showed they were determined not to lose at home when both clubs met in the Premier League this afternoon, but he is proud of his teammates for getting the job done.

Arsenal defeated Spurs 3-2 in a hostile Tottenham Stadium, thanks to a brilliant first-half performance.

The Gunners raced to a 3-0 lead before halftime as Spurs struggled to get a grip on their opponents.

The more the Lilywhites tried to get into the game and find a goal, the more likely Arsenal were to score again.

However, in the second half, Spurs returned to form and scored twice to set up a very nervy finale.

Arsenal held firm under the pressure and are now closer than ever to winning the Premier League.

After the game, Saka told Premier League Productions:

“We know it is a big derby and they don’t want to lose at home. Once they got one the crowd got behind them. We had to be calm and I’m proud of everyone. We know what it means to the fans and what it means for us. There are three to go and we will give it our all. City are an amazing team but they aren’t perfect. We learned our lesson from last year and are ready.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

That was one of our toughest games this year, and the boys did well to return home with all the points.