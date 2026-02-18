Saka puts pen to paper on new long-term deal at Arsenal

Bukayo Saka has signed a new long-term contract at Arsenal, keeping him at the club until 2031. The attacker has been a key player for some time and has worked hard to continue contributing to their success.

This season, his output has been below par due to injury struggles. Despite this, there is no doubt that Saka remains Arsenal’s star player. For years, he has proven himself to be their most important and reliable performer. The club remains fully committed to him.

Swift Action on a Key Player

Saka’s previous deal was set to expire at the end of next season. Arsenal acted quickly to secure his future, ensuring he remains a central figure in the squad. The attacker has now signed a new contract at the Emirates Stadium, with Independent Sport revealing that the deal runs until 2031.

The club and Saka have been in discussions for several weeks. He signalled his intention to extend his contract in January, prompting swift negotiations. The new deal confirms that he will spend the prime years of his career at Arsenal.

Leading Arsenal into the Future

The Gunners will be pleased with the development, as it guarantees that one of their brightest talents remains in the squad during a crucial period. Arsenal are on the cusp of winning trophies, and they will hope Saka continues to lead them to further success. His leadership, skill, and consistency will be key as the team looks to build on recent achievements.

With Saka committed long term, Arsenal can plan for the future around a player who has already shown he can perform at the highest level. His presence provides stability, inspiration, and continuity, ensuring the club’s ambitions remain firmly on track.

