Bukayo Saka was among the scorers as England secured victory over Serbia, completing a double in their World Cup qualifiers and confirming their position as the strongest side in their group. The Three Lions have maintained impressive form under Thomas Tuchel, whose tenure has brought renewed energy and consistency. The manager has shown a clear appreciation for Arsenal players, regularly naming them in his squad and consistently drawing positive performances from them.

Saka’s Continued Rise with England

Saka has recently returned from injury and reclaimed his place in the national team across the last two international windows. His influence has grown steadily, and he is establishing himself as one of England’s most important players. Each appearance reflects his maturity, composure and technical presence, qualities that have become defining aspects of his contribution for both club and country.

In the match against Serbia, Saka produced another strong performance, capped with a well-taken goal. His display further underlined the momentum he is building as England focuses on preparing for next summer’s World Cup. The team continue to work with clear determination, and Saka’s consistency has positioned him as a central figure in their campaign.

His prospects could be even brighter if the coming season proves successful on all fronts. Should England win the World Cup and Arsenal secure the Premier League or the Champions League, Saka would likely be in contention for several individual honours. Such possibilities highlight the remarkable progress he has made in recent years, evolving from a promising talent into a fully established senior figure.

Reaction After the Victory

Following the match, Saka reflected on the performance and the positive direction England have maintained. As reported by Mirror Football, he said, “It was a performance we can be proud of, we got the win and we played well. It’s been very successful, we’ve won every game and we want to keep building on.”

His remarks capture the confidence and ambition within the squad, sentiments that reflect both their recent achievements and their aspirations for what lies ahead. Saka’s growing stature is evident not only in his performances but also in his leadership through words and actions. England’s supporters will be encouraged by his form, recognising that players of his calibre will be vital if the team are to fulfil their potential on the global stage next summer.

