Saka reacts to Arsenal’s controversial draw against Bayern Munich

Bukayo Saka found himself at the centre of controversy during Arsenal’s 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich in the Champions League last night.

The young attacker had a significant impact on the match, opening the scoring and later having a crucial opportunity to secure victory for the Gunners in the closing moments.

Saka received a perfectly weighted through ball and found himself in a one-on-one situation with Bayern’s goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer. Despite having a clear chance to score, Saka opted to go around Neuer. However, when he felt a slight touch from the goalkeeper, Saka went down in the penalty area.

To Saka’s dismay, the referee did not award a penalty, and VAR upheld the decision after review, leaving the Arsenal attacker frustrated and disappointed at the end of the game.

Saka continued to protest the decision, adamant that he should have been awarded a penalty, but ultimately, his efforts were in vain.

He is in the news for that incident in the game, and Saka took to his Instagram account to post a story with two angry emojis, clearly showing he remains disappointed with that decision.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Most Gooners will wish Saka had gone on to take the shot and try to score instead of looking for a spot-kick.

However, it will remain debatable whether he was denied a spot-kick or not.

