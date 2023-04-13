Saka refuses to consider the game against Man City as Arsenal’s most important

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has refused to see their game against Manchester City as a final in their bid to win the Premier League.

Saka is one of the players leading the Gunners to the Premier League title and they face serious competition from City.

The Citizens have the experience, having won the league last season and could use that to their advantage in this race.

Mikel Arteta’s men have the resolve and the determination to win, but they lost to Man City when the sides met earlier.

Both teams will meet again this month and neutrals believe that is the game that will decide the league because City could go top if they beat Arsenal.

But Saka does not think it is their most important game, he says via Talk Sport:

“I wouldn’t say [the Man City game] is the final, but maybe the semi-final because it’s massive, and so important as both teams are fighting at the top. It’s really close so it’ll be a massive game.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka has the mindset our players need. We cannot focus all our energy on one match when there are so many more games left in the season.

The match against City is important, but if we win the others and lose that fixture, we could still be champions.