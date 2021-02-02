Saka remains in the top two of EPL Power rankings despite missing United draw

Bukayo Saka missed Arsenal’s last league game against Manchester United with an injury, yet he remains in the EPL power rankings’ top two, as reported by the Mail.

He had moved to the top of the ranking in the previous game week after he helped Arsenal to beat Southampton 3-1.

A goal and an assist in that game showed his class and how he is becoming an important member of the current Arsenal first team.

As the Gunners struggled towards the end of last year, he stepped up and led the team out of the slump with some fine performances.

He is now one of the first names on Mikel Arteta’s team sheet and everyone who watches the Premier League could see why.

Because he missed the United match, the attacker saw his position at the top of the power rankings taken over by Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian scored twice to help the Reds beat West Ham 3-1.

Saka, however, remains in the top two as he finished the game week second on the rankings.

He is ranked higher than the likes of Jack Grealish, John Stones, and the in-form Ilkay Gundogan.

Arsenal will face Wolves this evening. The game will give Saka the chance to return to the top of the rankings if he plays.