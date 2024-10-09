Saka responds to McGregor controversy after reports made the most of it

Conor McGregor was spotted playfully sparring with Bukayo Saka after Arsenal’s Champions League match against PSG, where the Gunners secured a victory.

As celebrations erupted following the win, McGregor made his way onto the pitch and playfully kicked at Saka a few times, capturing the moment on video, which quickly went viral.

In response to the incident, Arsenal has announced that they will tighten their security protocols to prevent anyone, regardless of their fame, from getting too close to their players in the future.

Recent media coverage has raised concerns among fans about the potential for injury during their playful exchange. However, Saka has since responded, stating that he does not consider the incident to be a big deal.

He posted a picture of them on his Instagram and captioned it: “Good to meet you Conor McGregor. No harm done, just a friendly spar.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka could have ignored this, but he again shows his class by clearing the air and ensuring no one sees McGregor in bad light.

However, that should not stop our efforts to make things better with our protocols and we need to ensure our players are well protected all the time.

