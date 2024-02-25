Saka responds to world-class question after Rio Ferdinand’s comments

Ahead of Arsenal’s match against Newcastle United yesterday, Bukayo Saka gained attention on the internet due to comments from Rio Ferdinand suggesting that the attacker was not yet considered world-class.

Saka, a standout player for England, has been recognized as one of the finest talents for a considerable period and is seen as a key figure in Arsenal’s pursuit of success in both domestic and European competitions. His exceptional form has played a crucial role in keeping Arsenal in contention for the Premier League title this season.

Despite the external commentary, Saka has remained focused and consistently delivered outstanding performances for Arsenal. In the match against Newcastle United, the Euro 2020 finalist scored a superb goal. When asked after the game if his strike was deemed world-class, Saka smiled and responded, as quoted by The Sun: “No comment.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Whether Saka is world-class or not is subjective, and different people have their opinions on the subject, however, one sure thing is that he is one of the best young players in the world right now.

The Englishman will have better days ahead when he begins to win trophies, but even at the moment, he remains one of the top footballers in the world.

Saka has shown remarkable maturity since the outset of his career, and we expect him to continue focusing on his personal development and achieve great things.

