Saka Reveals Arsenal Legend’s Motivational Message Before West Ham Win

After the West Ham game, Bukayo Saka revealed that Thierry Henry had sent him a message in the morning prior to the match.

The England international was on the scoresheet in the 2-0 victory over the Hammers, scoring a second-half penalty to double Arsenal’s lead. It was a huge win and it allowed the Gunners to steal the march on Liverpool, who later dropped points against Chelsea.

Saka shares Henry’s reminder

Speaking in a post-match interview after the win, Saka reflected on the team performance while also revealing the message he received from Henry.

Arsenal had lost their two previous home games against West Ham, and the legendary forward made sure to remind Saka before the game.

As picked up by a post on X, Saka told reporters:

“Thierry messaged me this morning to remind us we lost the last two games to West Ham at home. He is always pushing me. I am really happy to have my name with his records.”

The Hammers had won their two previous games at the Emirates before this encounter: a 2-0 win in December 2023 and a 1-0 win early this year.

Arsenal dominated their opponents from start to finish and, even though it was not a flawless display, fans will be happy with the manner of the victory. They will be especially delighted by the Gunners’ current position on the table heading into the second international break of the campaign.

Confidence boost at the top

Following Liverpool’s loss to Chelsea, Arsenal are sitting a point above the reigning champions ahead of the international fixtures.

Heading into the previous gameweek, Arsenal were five points behind. This shows that a lot can still happen before the end of the campaign, with over 30 fixtures still to play.

Nevertheless, Arsenal’s position at the top of the league table will provide a huge confidence boost at this early stage of the season.

Benjamin Kenneth

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…