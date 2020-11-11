Saka reveals Arteta’s message after Villa loss

Arsenal suffered a 3-0 loss to Aston Villa at the weekend just before they released their players for the international break.

The Gunners have had an up and down season so far and they will be hoping to end it well despite the setbacks that they are suffering now.

Their loss to Villa followed a fine 1-0 win over Manchester United in the previous round of league matches.

While the Gunners will feel that didn’t do well enough in that game and that the scoreline was embarrassing, for Mikel Arteta it just showed how there are highs and lows in the game.

This is the message that the Spaniard sent to the players at the end of the game against Villa.

The former Manchester City assistant manager told his players that that loss is the beauty of the sport and Saka also recalled how Arsenal started the Premier League restart poorly, yet they won the FA Cup and Community Shield.

He said via Standard Sports:

“After the game the boss did say to us that this is the beauty of this sport, that we will experience many highs and lows,” Saka added.

“Last season when we came back from lockdown we lost two games in a row and things were looking really difficult for us. But if you look at how we finished the season, we won the FA Cup so we went from low to high really quick, we just have to keep going, keep our heads down.

“I’m here with England now so just want to focus on that and we will take the games in our stride when we get back with Arsenal, but I’m sure we will do, 100 per cent.”