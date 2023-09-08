Saka reveals how he helped Arsenal sign Declan Rice

Arsenal attacker Bukayo Saka has revealed his role in helping the Gunners sign Declan Rice in the last transfer window.

Saka has been a key player for the Gunners since he gained promotion to its first team and is one of the best talents they have groomed so far.

The 22-year-old is also a key man for the England national team and is one point of contact the Gunners could have used to lure Rice to the Emirates.

Saka has now revealed how he helped make Rice feel the move to the club was the best step for him.

He said to Talk Sport:

“Obviously, he’d ask a few questions and I’d answer them.

“But yeah, I’d just try to give him the reassurance that he’d be coming to the right club and that the future is exciting for us.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Considering how close they are, Saka is one of our key players and we are not surprised that he helped our efforts to get Rice.

The former West Ham man could have moved to Manchester City, but found our proposal more interesting and will enjoy himself in North London.

We expect so much from him, but he looks comfortable with these expectations so far and should do well.

