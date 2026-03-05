Saka reveals how he knew Manchester City was not winning

Bukayo Saka has revealed how the reaction of Arsenal supporters during their victory over Brighton alerted the players to developments in Manchester City’s match.

While Arsenal protected their early lead to secure a 1-0 win against the Seagulls, Nottingham Forest produced a surprise 2-2 draw away at City. The Citizens had moved in front, and many anticipated a routine victory against a side battling relegation. However, Forest refused to concede defeat and made life extremely difficult for the former Premier League winners.

Fans’ Reaction Signals Twist Elsewhere

Manchester City remain the only side capable of denying Arsenal the title, and most observers expected them to collect three points with relative ease. That outcome appeared likely when they took the lead, yet the contest shifted dramatically as Forest fought back to claim a share of the spoils.

At the same time, Arsenal were engaged in a demanding fixture of their own. Brighton posed a significant challenge, and the Gunners could not afford to lose concentration at any stage. Nevertheless, as they worked to secure the victory, the atmosphere inside the stadium changed noticeably when news filtered through that City’s match was level at 2-2.

Saka admitted that the crowd’s sudden celebration gave the players an indication that events elsewhere had taken a favourable turn.

Saka Reacts After Crucial Victory

Speaking after the match, Saka said via Sky Sports, “This feels like a massive win.

“We heard the fans celebrating out of nowhere during the game, so l sort of knew in my head that something had gone well in the other game.

“But we are just focused on ourselves.”

His comments reflect the balance Arsenal are attempting to maintain, aware of their rivals’ results yet determined to concentrate on their own performances. The combination of their hard-earned victory and Manchester City’s dropped points made it a potentially decisive evening in the title race.