Saka reveals why it was so easy for him to ignore suitors and stay at Arsenal

Saka (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

If Bukayo Saka had opted against signing a new contract at Arsenal, several leading European clubs would have been ready to pursue his signature. As his previous deal approached its conclusion, there was speculation that he could have moved to sides such as Manchester City, Liverpool or Real Madrid.

Some supporters feared that he might choose not to extend his stay in North London. However, Saka has now committed the prime years of his career to the Gunners, providing the club with significant stability and reassurance about their long-term ambitions.

A Major Commitment to Arsenal

His new long-term agreement ensures he will remain an Arsenal player during the most important period of his professional life. The club views his decision as a major statement of intent, underlining their progress and renewed competitiveness.

Extending a contract is rarely straightforward, particularly when alternative options may offer immediate prospects of silverware. Saka could have joined teams widely expected to compete consistently for major honours. Instead, he chose to continue his journey with Arsenal, aiming to help elevate the club to a level where it can secure trophies on a regular basis.

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Saka Explains His Decision

Explaining his reasoning, Saka made it clear that the decision was uncomplicated from his perspective. Speaking via CNN Sports, he said, “On my side, it was an easy choice.

“The club is going in the right direction, for sure, we have an amazing team and we are back fighting for every trophy. There’s no place I’d rather be.

“[That loyalty] comes from many places. From my love for this club, for the trust they have put in me, from the connection I have to the team to the staff, to everyone upstairs at the club, to the fans.

“Emirates Stadium is my favourite stadium to play at no matter how many times I play there. So there’s many things.”

His remarks highlight both emotional attachment and belief in the club’s trajectory. By choosing continuity over uncertainty, Saka has reinforced Arsenal’s project and strengthened the bond between player and supporters at a pivotal stage of the team’s development.

