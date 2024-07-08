Saka says every England player is stunned by Arsenal target’s technique

Ivan Toney has seen little action for England at Euro 2024 as he remains on Arsenal’s transfer shortlist.

The Brentford man cannot get into the team ahead of Harry Kane and has only played a few minutes in some games.

However, in his last two cameo appearances, he made an impact, with the most impressive being his penalty against Switzerland in the shootout.

The Brentford striker scored one of the most remarkable spot-kicks against the Swiss goalkeeper. He did not look at the ball and placed it perfectly in a corner.

Fans were stunned by his technique, which he has used successfully for his club as well.

Saka has now spoken about it and revealed that even the England players are amazed by the technique from the Arsenal target.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“It’s crazy. We’re all just in awe, I don’t know how you cannot look at the ball.

“When we see him practising in training, he does the same thing.”

Toney has one of the best penalty-taking techniques in the Premier League and often rarely misses his kick.

The striker remains on our radar, but for him to thrive in our team, he needs to do more than scoring penalties.

