Saka says it’s too early for title talk, but Arsenal fans can dream can’t we?

I believe the 2023–24 Premier League title race will be between Arsenal, Manchester City, and Liverpool. Some claim that Aston Villa are also in the title fight, but I have a feeling they will come down with the Xmas decorations, so let’s stick with Manchester City, Liverpool, and our Arsenal as the main title contenders.

After the PL Round 18 games, Arsenal is on top, and it appears like fate has given them the potential to run away with the league and set the pace for City and the Reds.

As fans, we can talk about the title battle since it is what keeps us coming back to watch the team week after week. However, while we are engaged in a battle of words about the title race with opposition fans, the Arsenal players are not allowing the title race debate to distract them. All they care about is winning game after game and hoping that at the end of it, they’ll be in a better position to win it. At least that’s the sense I got after hearing what Saka had to say about the title race.

“I don’t think we can talk about the title yet. It is still too early for that kind of talk,” said Saka on Sky Sports. “We got a point; we are still number one over Christmas, which is nice.

“But it is too early to talk about the championship.”

Last season, Arteta and the boys led the title chase for a record 248 days but fell short. I’m hoping that come 2024, they’ll be smarter and know what to do to sustain the race and win the crown. And the fact is the fans are going to carry on dreaming that this is our year, as long as the team keeps up their scintillating top form….

Darren N

