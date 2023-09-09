Saka says summer signing has gotten better since he moved to Arsenal

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has commended Declan Rice for his swift development since joining the club just weeks ago. Rice, who became the new record signing for the Gunners, is poised to justify the significant fee paid to secure his services.

Under Mikel Arteta’s management, Rice is considered one of the key figures in the team, and his performances have demonstrated his readiness to meet expectations. Contrary to some expectations that he might face challenges in his initial weeks at the Emirates, Rice has adapted quickly and is delivering strong performances for Arsenal.

Saka is impressed and tells the BBC that his teammate is already better than he was when he arrived. He said:

“He looks even better to me. He is unbelievable.”

Rice looks made for our style of play and has enjoyed playing for this club since he moved to North London.

We expect him to keep improving as he looks to be a fast learner and will play an important role in the next success we achieve as a club.

Another reason he will succeed is if the players around him are also doing their part to ensure the team’s game plan is executed perfectly in every match that they play.

