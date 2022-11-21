Saka scores a brilliant individual goal to make it 4-0 against Iran

The goals are coming thick and fast and Bukayo Saka has been very involved all through this scintillating opening game for the Three Lions. After doubling England’s lead at the end of the first half, Saka has bettered even that one with an excellent individual effort, dribbling past 4 Iranian defenders to make it 4-0 the England!
It looks like the Lions are aiming to make their prescence felt ahead of the tougher tests ahead against Wales and the USA…
Enjoy!
🎥 Bukayo Saka scores the fourth goal for England 🏴 against Iran 🇮🇷#ENGIRN #Qatar2022 | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/Xc83ivn0rl
— Marsal Qatar English (@MarsalQatar_EN) November 21, 2022
https://twitter.com/BBCSport/status/1594700863985139712?s=20&t=kIjFEM3OE1lv9TTfGtCRvw
England score 6 and Kane doesn’t get any.
Brilliant day.
Well done Saka, Iran a nice easy start.
Saka has wet his bread nicely on football biggest stage, I had hope he would have been given just a little more time to have it soak in a hat trick.