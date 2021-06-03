Saka scores and how other Arsenal players faired in the recent internationals

Bukayo Saka scored his maiden goal for England as they beat Austria 1-0 in a friendly game yesterday.

The Arsenal man has been selected to represent the Three Lions in the Euros later this month.

The attacker has been in fine form since he broke into Gareth Southgate’s team and he is now set to enjoy a long and fruitful career in England’s colours.

England faced the Austrians in one of their warm-up games before the competition kicks off.

It was a close affair with their opponents defending very well against Southgate’s talented lineup.

Saka played on the left of a front three and played the entire game, winning the Man of the Match Award after his goal separated both teams.

Other Arsenal loanees, as reported by the club, were also in action for their national teams.

Kieran Tierney played just over an hour as Scotland drew 2-2 with the Netherlands.

The report also covered the international appearance of the on-loan star, Martin Odegaard who played the entire game as Norway beat Luxembourg 1-0 courtesy of an Erling Haaland late winner.

Saka and other Arsenal stars that will represent their country in the Euros later this month will be looking to do well for their respective countries and hopefully secure bragging rights for when they all return to the Arsenal dressing room.