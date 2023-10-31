Saka sends a warning to title rivals after Arsenal’s latest win

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has issued a warning to the Gunners’ rivals by revealing that they are approaching their best form after their 5-0 victory over Sheffield United last weekend.

Mikel Arteta’s side remains unbeaten in the league, and their triumph in that game, even without Martin Odegaard, demonstrated that the team has much more to offer than people realise.

They have excelled in all competitions so far and are nearing the end of the first third of the season while still competing for four trophies.

The Gunners are aware that they must perform at their very best to secure any trophy and must continue to improve their performances.

The win against United last weekend indicates their improvement, and Saka believes they haven’t even reached their full potential yet.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“There is another level for us to go to and we are pushing.

“Scoring five goals on Saturday shows we are getting closer. It’s the first time this season we have scored five so we are really proud and happy.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Our best is yet to come, but in the games against Manchester City, Chelsea and Sheffield United, we have shown that this team has a solid mentality and it is just a matter of time before we achieve success.

Watch all the goals from the Sheffield game here – including Nketiah’s hat-trick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…