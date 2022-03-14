Saka sent a message with the boots he wore against Leicester City

Bukayo Saka has become the latest success symbol of Arsenal’s Hale End soccer academy, and the attacker paid tributes to his roots recently.

He has become an important member of the Arsenal first-team squad, but he has been a part of the club all his football life.

He graduated from the club’s famous academy and has been an inspiration to the other kids in the Gunners’ youth system who are hoping to progress to the senior squad.

The Sun reveals Saka wore special boots that paid tribute to his days at the Arsenal academy for their win against Leicester City.

New Balance, who kit the England international, made the special boots.

The report says he has two special pairs which he has worn this season.

The pair he wore against the Foxes had a Hale End road sign emblazoned on it.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka is an Arsenal boy, and he clearly has no plans to forget his roots as he makes progress in the club.

The attacker is still just 20 and carries the team on his back. He can only get better and will almost certainly wear the armband someday.

For now, that responsibility will be too much for him and we just need him focused on getting better and helping the team.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arteta discusses the Leicester win, Thomas Partey, Odegaard, and the race for Top Four