Saka set to recieve major council award for his courage at Euro 2020

Council bosses at Ealing Council, where Bukayo Saka was born, have nominated the Arsenal star for the award of Freedom of Ealing Borough after his remarkable rise to become one of the top footballers in England.

The Arsenal man played his part as England reached the final of Euro 2020 before losing on penalties to Italy.

Saka took England’s final and decisive spot-kick and has suffered from racial abuse since the match after Gianluigi Donnarumma saved his penalty.

However, Ealing Council has brought some positivity into his efforts with The Sun claiming that they want to honour him.

The Arsenal man grew up in the area and he started playing football there shortly after he was born in 2001.

They have been impressed by his remarkable rise and bravery during Euro 2020.

The leader of the borough’s authority, Peter Mason spoke about Saka as quoted in the article:

“Just a few short years ago, Bukayo Saka was playing football on the Brentside Playing Fields and on the pitches at Greenford High.

“Everyone in Ealing shares an incredible sense of pride that one of our own represented England at Wembley on Sunday.

“His is a remarkable story of talent and achievement that everyone can take hope, inspiration and encouragement from.

“Neither he nor any of the England squad should be subjected to the intolerant, racist abuse as they have been in the last 48 hours.

“We don’t boo our heroes. We honour them.

“I’m delighted therefore to nominate him to be the youngest ever recipient of the Freedom of the Borough.

“I hope this will send a clear message that Saka is Ealing’s own, that we are proud of him, and that is one of our heroes.”