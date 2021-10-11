Saka sets an England record for Arsenal players after his Andorra goal

Bukayo Saka became the youngest player to score in consecutive matches for England since Wayne Rooney in 2004.

The Arsenal ace bagged one of the goals as England beat Andorra 5-0 yesterday.

The attacker achieved the feat at the age of 20 years and 34 days old, while Rooney recorded his at 18 years and 241 days.

The youngster also broke a record that only he has at the moment as he is now the youngest player from Arsenal to score in consecutive games for England, according to The Sun.

Saka has made tremendous progress in this career since he broke into the Arsenal first team, and this record is the latest of several that he has.

He has earned the trust of England’s national team manager, Gareth Southgate and he looks set to keep playing prominent roles for the Three Lions as his career progresses.

He wasn’t the only player in the team for the match that made history, with the report also revealing that the likes of Ben Chilwell and Jack Grealish scored their first goal for the Three Lions.

James Ward-Prowse and Tammy Abraham were also on the score sheet, as Gareth Southgate gave mostly fringe players of the national team an opportunity to shine.