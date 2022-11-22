Saka sets World Cup record for his performance against Iran

Bukayo Saka was on top form in his first-ever World Cup match for the England national team yesterday.

The Arsenal man scored twice as they beat Iran 6-2 in the game and he will star for them in the competition.

Saka’s brace crowned a solid performance from the youngster and also helped him set some new records at the competition.

England Football reveals he is now their third youngest World Cup scorer at the age of 21 years and 77 days.

He set that record after his first strike. When he struck the second time, he became the youngest England player to bag a World Cup brace.

He also became the first Black player to score more than one goal for England in a World Cup game.

What a player Saka is and we expect him to break even more records in this competition.

After his heartbreak at Euro 2020, the attacker will be keen to help the England national team win this World Cup.

There is top talent surrounding him which should help him continue performing well.

England has made steady progress since the 2018 World Cup and remains one of the favourites to win this competition.

