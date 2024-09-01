Saka shares his feelings about having Sterling as his teammate

Bukayo Saka has shared his thoughts on Raheem Sterling joining Arsenal.

Sterling secured a late move to the Emirates on transfer deadline day, adding another attacking option for the Gunners.

The former Manchester City star is a longtime England teammate of Saka, and they have played together in several matches.

Although Sterling is currently struggling to secure a spot in the England squad, Saka believes he can learn a lot from him, given Sterling’s successful stint at Manchester City.

Sterling faces pressure to perform and prove that Chelsea was wrong to sideline him and ask him to leave.

When asked about his new club teammate, Saka expressed optimism and said he expects positive contributions from the attacker.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“Great signing for us. I’m happy he’s here, I’ve said hello to him.

“I am really happy to have him here. I am sure he will do amazing for us.”

Sterling joins us as a very experienced addition to our squad, and we expect him to continue to perform well.

He is only on loan at the Emirates, and if he does not perform well, we will send him back to Chelsea in the summer.

